St Michel Choco Burger 6 Pack 175G

Chocolate-Filled Cake Find out more about our brand!

Snack the chocolate way, tenderly! Discover our choco burger, a delightful soft cake made of two slices of airy biscuits filled with chocolate mousse to satisfy your cravings. Individually-wrapped, they are perfect for any lunch box or for a quick on-the-go.

Our family-owned company, since 1905, takes pride in selecting only quality ingredients. Our cakes are without preservatives, palm oil free, and with cage-free eggs. Perfect for the family, discover our range of chocolate cake snacks St Michel Choco Waffle St Michel Choco Donut St Michel Choco Muffin Perfect for you to enjoy!

Delightful soft cake filled with chocolate mousse Palm oil free Cage-free eggs No Preservatives

Pack size: 175G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 23%, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Eggs 14%, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate 8.6% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya)), Water, Praline (Sugar, Hazelnuts, Hazelnut Oil), Stabiliser: Glycerol, Cocoa Butter, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates, Flavourings, Salt, Citrus Fibres

Allergy Information

Contains: Gluten, Hazelnuts, Soya, Egg. May contain: Nuts, Milk.

Number of uses

This packaging contains 6 portions

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives