St Michel Choco Muffin 6 Pack 180G

St Michel Choco Muffin 6 Pack 180G

4.7(6)
Write a review

£2.40

£1.33/100g

Milk Chocolate Topped CakeFind out more about our brand!
Snack the chocolate way, tenderly!Discover our choco muffin, a scrumptious sponge cake made of fluffy dough dipped in milk chocolate to satisfy your cravings. Individually-wrapped, they are perfect for any lunch box or for a quick on-the-go.
Our family-owned company, since 1905, takes pride in selecting only quality ingredients. Our cakes are without preservatives, palm oil free, and with cage-free eggs.Perfect for the family, discover our range of chocolate cake snacksSt Michel Choco WaffleSt Michel Choco BurgerSt Michel Choco DonutPerfect for you to enjoy!
Scrumptious sponge cake dipped in milk chocolatePalm oil freeCage-free eggsNo preservatives
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Eggs 21%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour 16%, Milk Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Natural Vanilla Flavour), Stabiliser: Glycerol, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Starch, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Citric Acid and Sodium Hydroxide (Wheat), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Gluten, Milk, Soya, Egg. May contain: Nuts, Sesame Seeds.

Number of uses

This packaging contains 6 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

