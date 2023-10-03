We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deep Heat Muscle Rescue Heat Spray 72.5ml

Deep Heat Muscle Rescue Heat Spray 72.5ml

£5.90

£8.14/100ml

Deep Heat Muscle Rescue Heat Spray 72.5ml
Deep Heat Muscle Rescue Heat Spray provides targeted, warming relief to ease and soothe light, tense muscles. Can also be used before and after excerise.
Soothing relief with heat therapyFast actingHerbal fragranceTargeted heat therapyNon medicinalWarming relief to help ease tight, tense musclesClimate friendly aerosol
Pack size: 72.5ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Gaultheria Procumbens Leaf Oil, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Nitrogen, Limonene, Linalool, Greaniol

Net Contents

72.5ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the skin and spray onto the desired area in 2-3 short bursts. Use as required.People experience warmth differently: apply sparingly on first application, reapplying after 15 minutes if a stranger effect is desired.

