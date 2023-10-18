We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Smoked Red Leicester Bake with Chilli Jam 150g

Tesco Finest Smoked Red Leicester Bake with Chilli Jam 150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.15

£21.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pot
Energy
465kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1329kJ / 321kcal

Cheese bake made with smoked red Leicester bite, crème fraiche and chilli jam.
Our indulgent bake is made with a blend of Vintage red Leicester delicately smoked over oak chips, sweet chilli jam and red chillies for some warmth.WARM & FLAVOURFUL Blended with sweet chilli jam, and red chilli for a mild kick
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (38%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), White Wine (Sulphites), Chilli Jam (4%) [Raw Cane Sugar, Red Chilli, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Onion, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sea Salt], Rice Starch, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

150g

View all Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here