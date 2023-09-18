We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Extra Mature Cheddar Coleslaw 250g

Tesco Finest Extra Mature Cheddar Coleslaw 250g

£2.10

£0.84/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack (50g)
Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 250kcal

White cabbage, carrot, extra mature West Country Cheddar and Cheddar cheeses and onion in a mayonnaise dressing with cream.
Crunchy shredded vegetables and extra mature Cheddar cheese, in a creamy rich mayonnaise.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (30%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, West Country Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Water, Onion, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Chive, Salt, Mustard Flour, Citrus Fibre, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Thickener (Pectin).

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

