Dr. Oetker Extra Dark Chocolate 72% 100g

Extra Dark Chocolate Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Find out more at ra.org. Dr. Oetker buys cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation. www.rainforest-alliance.org Did you know? Unlike confectionary chocolate, a high quality baking chocolate guarantees a reliable baking performance and maintains a rich chocolate flavour. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk www.oetker.ie

Superior Results Since 1891 Our signature blend of cocoa solids makes Dr. Oetker extra dark chocolate perfect for baking, as it melts smoothly and has a rich, intense flavour.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

Melts Smoothly Created for Bakers 72% Cocoa Solids Perfect for indulgent desserts, ganache & truffles Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Cocoa ass*, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Solids 72% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk., repared to Vegan recipe., Not suitable for Dairy allergen sufferers due to manufacturing process. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮