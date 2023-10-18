We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Boy Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot 85G
Good Boy Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot 85G

Good Boy Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot 85G

£4.80

£56.47/kg

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
A Healthy Rawhide AlternativeMade from collagen, this Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot is perfect treat to keep your dog busy for a while. With a tough texture coated in super tasty real chicken, not only will this chewy treat provide great chewing fun but the natural abrasive action of chewing will also help reduce plague and tartar along the way!
® /TM/ © 2022 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates
Collagen Based Rawhide AlternativeLong LastingEasy to DigestSuper Tasty!Promotes Dental Hygiene
Pack size: 85G

Ingredients

Refined Collagen (57.4%), Chicken Breast (33.7%), Corn Starch, Glycerin, Chicken Liver, Salt

Net Contents

85g

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your dog's daily calorie intake. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on non-stainable surface.

