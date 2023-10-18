Good Boy Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot 85G

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs

A Healthy Rawhide Alternative Made from collagen, this Tough & Tasty Chicken Large Knot is perfect treat to keep your dog busy for a while. With a tough texture coated in super tasty real chicken, not only will this chewy treat provide great chewing fun but the natural abrasive action of chewing will also help reduce plague and tartar along the way!

Collagen Based Rawhide Alternative Long Lasting Easy to Digest Super Tasty! Promotes Dental Hygiene

Pack size: 85G

Ingredients

Refined Collagen (57.4%), Chicken Breast (33.7%), Corn Starch, Glycerin, Chicken Liver, Salt

Net Contents

85g

Preparation and Usage