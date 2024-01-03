We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Castelreal Olives 220g

Unearthed Castelreal Olives 220g

£3.65

£1.66/100g

Vegetarian

Green stone-in olives dressed in sunflower oilFor Recipe Inspiration and Step by Step Guides Visit:www.foodsunearthed.co.uk1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501
This elegantly flavoured olive is the Spanish brother of the famous Sicilian Nocellara. Both are buttery and mild and oh so delicious. Our CastelReal are bigger and meatier though, for even more bite-in satisfaction!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Sleeve - RecyclePot - RecycleFilm - Don't Recycle
Subtle & Buttery Spanish OlivesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Green Olives (90%) (Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil

Produce of

Produced in the UK using Spanish olives

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Way to UseServe these big boys when all your friends come round. Even those that claim they don't like olives should try themTry withA Sauvignon Blanc while sitting with the sun on your face!Serving: Stir before serving.

