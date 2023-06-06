Arla Protein Hazelnut Latte Pudding 200G

Lactose Free Hazelnut and Coffee Flavour. UHT Dairy Dessert With Sweeteners.

Treat yourself without compromise. Arla Protein Hazelnut Latte Pudding is the creamy, delicious snack you can enjoy as an on-the-go bite on an active day or as an alternative to a dessert. Enjoy the creaminess, great taste and feel good about your well-deserved break. It's high in protein, low in fat and even had no added sugar - pick your favourite between Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Hazelnut Latte. Best served chilled. No added sugar¹ ¹Contains naturally occurring sugars.

Protein is great, sure. But it doesn’t book the early morning spin class, doesn’t push for the extra mile, or squeeze out an extra rep. That’s all you, and we’ll never try to take credit for your hard work. But we will help you to feed your drive with delicious, low-fat protein products. From yogurts to pouches to puddings, there's a protein punch to suit every lifestyle and every single one contains a whopping 20g of protein. Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey, you’re regularly active or just trying to hit those 10,000 steps a day, Arla Protein helps you make sure you don’t let a second of that hard-earned exercise go to waste.

Low fat, high protein pudding and less than 150 calories per pot. High protein with 20g protein per pot. Great as an on-the-go snack or evening treat. No added sugar and Lactose-free: Less than 0.03% Lactose. Farmer-owned - care in every step from cow to you. Suitable for Vegetarians.

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

<strong>Milk</strong> 87%, <strong>Milk</strong> Protein, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides From Stevia), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Natural Flavourings, Lactase Enzyme, Branched Chain Amino Acids (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine), Magnesium Carbonate, Acidity Regulators (E450, E451), Vitamin D3, Lactose Content <0, 01g/100g

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Germany using milk from the EU

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives