We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Arla Protein Hazelnut Latte Pudding 200G

Arla Protein Hazelnut Latte Pudding 200G

4.5(17)
Write a review

£1.75

£0.88/100g

Lactose Free Hazelnut and Coffee Flavour. UHT Dairy Dessert With Sweeteners.
Treat yourself without compromise. Arla Protein Hazelnut Latte Pudding is the creamy, delicious snack you can enjoy as an on-the-go bite on an active day or as an alternative to a dessert. Enjoy the creaminess, great taste and feel good about your well-deserved break. It's high in protein, low in fat and even had no added sugar - pick your favourite between Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Hazelnut Latte.Best served chilled.No added sugar¹¹Contains naturally occurring sugars.
Protein is great, sure. But it doesn’t book the early morning spin class, doesn’t push for the extra mile, or squeeze out an extra rep. That’s all you, and we’ll never try to take credit for your hard work. But we will help you to feed your drive with delicious, low-fat protein products. From yogurts to pouches to puddings, there's a protein punch to suit every lifestyle and every single one contains a whopping 20g of protein. Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey, you’re regularly active or just trying to hit those 10,000 steps a day, Arla Protein helps you make sure you don’t let a second of that hard-earned exercise go to waste.
Low fat, high protein pudding and less than 150 calories per pot.High protein with 20g protein per pot.Great as an on-the-go snack or evening treat.No added sugar and Lactose-free: Less than 0.03% Lactose.Farmer-owned - care in every step from cow to you.Suitable for Vegetarians.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

<strong>Milk</strong> 87%, <strong>Milk</strong> Protein, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides From Stevia), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Natural Flavourings, Lactase Enzyme, Branched Chain Amino Acids (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine), Magnesium Carbonate, Acidity Regulators (E450, E451), Vitamin D3, Lactose Content <0, 01g/100g

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Germany using milk from the EU

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Mousse & Smooth Potted Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here