Bulldog Recovery Cleansing Face Gel End Of Day 125Ml

Directions: Apply a small amount to wet skin, lather and rinse well. Follow up with our End of Day Recovery Serum. Avoid contact with eyes. Gel may darken over time due to natural content.

At Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our End of Day range is no exception. This Recovery Cleansing Face Gel uses an expert blend of natural origin ingredients to deliver a gentle yet effective cleanser.

Our Recovery Cleansing Face Gel washes away the impurities of the day with a light foaming cleanser, helping your skin feel refreshed.

95% Natural Origin* *Natural origin ingredients contain >50% material from natural sources. Our Recovery Cleansing Face Gel washes away the impurities of the day with a light foaming cleanser, helping your skin feel refreshed. +Turmeric Extract - Antioxidant rich extract, for healthier looking skin. +Naturally Derived Cleansers - Gently cleanse the skin Soothing Natural Origin Fragrance of Vetiver, Cedarwood and Eucalyptus Oil.

