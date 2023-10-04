We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lynx Epic Fresh duo & Sock gift set
image 1 of Lynx Epic Fresh duo & Sock gift setimage 2 of Lynx Epic Fresh duo & Sock gift setimage 3 of Lynx Epic Fresh duo & Sock gift set

Lynx Epic Fresh duo & Sock gift set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.00

£5.50/each

Lynx Epic Fresh Duo & Sock Gift Set
So, you need to get him a gift. Something he’ll actually use. Something like... the LYNX Epic Fresh Duo & Socks Gift Set. A gift so popular it’s a living legend. Teaming full-size LYNX Epic Fresh Body Spray Deodorant and Body Wash together, this set of gifts for him features a vibrant grapefruit and tropical pineapple scent to help him kick-start his day with a powerful blast of zesty freshness. The body spray has got him covered with its 48-hour high-definition fragrance. Our revolutionary dual-action technology fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. The body wash dispels odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. This epic body wash and body spray duo is complemented by a pair of exclusive LYNX Epic Fresh design socks, which add a subtle pattern to any outfit. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts for him will help him stay at the top of his game and have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be: himself. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why LYNX gift sets always hit the spot.
The LYNX Epic Fresh Duo & Socks Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Epic Fresh Body Wash 225 ml and Body Spray Deodorant 150 mlThe gift set comes complete with a pair of LYNX Epic Fresh socks to match the stylish scentThe body wash is a 3-in-1 hair, body and face wash that delivers a boost of freshness to kick-start his dayThe body spray features an invigorating grapefruit and tropical pineapple scent to bring him energy and a zest for lifeThese gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winnerOur gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮
View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here