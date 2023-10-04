Lynx Epic Fresh Duo & Sock Gift Set

So, you need to get him a gift. Something he’ll actually use. Something like... the LYNX Epic Fresh Duo & Socks Gift Set. A gift so popular it’s a living legend. Teaming full-size LYNX Epic Fresh Body Spray Deodorant and Body Wash together, this set of gifts for him features a vibrant grapefruit and tropical pineapple scent to help him kick-start his day with a powerful blast of zesty freshness. The body spray has got him covered with its 48-hour high-definition fragrance. Our revolutionary dual-action technology fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. The body wash dispels odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. This epic body wash and body spray duo is complemented by a pair of exclusive LYNX Epic Fresh design socks, which add a subtle pattern to any outfit. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts for him will help him stay at the top of his game and have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be: himself. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why LYNX gift sets always hit the spot.

The LYNX Epic Fresh Duo & Socks Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Epic Fresh Body Wash 225 ml and Body Spray Deodorant 150 ml The gift set comes complete with a pair of LYNX Epic Fresh socks to match the stylish scent The body wash is a 3-in-1 hair, body and face wash that delivers a boost of freshness to kick-start his day The body spray features an invigorating grapefruit and tropical pineapple scent to bring him energy and a zest for life These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner Our gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮