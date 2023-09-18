NOMO Plant Based Choc Drops Advent Calendar 80g

Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate. Find out more at ra.org.

No one likes missing out and our NOMO Advent Calendar is the perfect way to celebrate this festive season. Filled with our favourite Creamy Choc Drop shaped pieces, it really will feel like Christmas every day!

Rainforest Alliance - People Nature, Cocoa FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited.

Plant Based Free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Number of uses

80g = 24 x 3.3g

Net Contents

80g ℮