McCain Season & Bake Takeaway Salt & Pepper Fries 762G

£3.50

£4.59/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
988kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Coated potato fries, with a salt and pepper seasoningDid you know?We're helping our farmers adopt regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of their potato fields by 2030.To find out more about our commitment, scan here or visit www.mccain.co.uk/sustainabilityFor more information see www.mccain.co.uk
3 Flavour SachetsSuitable for VegansKosher - SKAHalal - HFA Approved
Pack size: 762G

Ingredients

Potatoes (85%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Seasoning (1.6%) (Spices (Black Pepper, Chilli, Paprika), Sea Salt, Sugar, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Parsley)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 oven baked servings

Net Contents

762g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Season before you bake1. Season in a bowl2. Place on a tray3. Cook in the oven

