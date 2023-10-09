We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Winter Citrus Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint 1.06kg (Serves 4)

Tesco Slow Cooked Winter Citrus Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint 1.06kg (Serves 4)

£23.00

£21.70/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1349kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.33g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 174kcal

Slow cooked turkey breast joint with a pork, orange and apricot stuffing, topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon and a sachet of spiced fruit sauce.
Succulent Winter spiced glaze With pork and citrus stuffing
Pack size: 1.06KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (65%), Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork, Spiced Fruit Sauce (4.5%) [Water, Sugar, Blended Scotch Whisky, Glucose Syrup, Cranberry, Orange Concentrate, Cranberry Concentrate, Orange Zest, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Orange, Gram Flour, Apricot, Maple Syrup, Potato Fibre, Concentrated Orange Juice, Herbs, Orange Zest, Spices, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British turkey & pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.06kg e

