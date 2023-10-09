Tesco Slow Cooked Winter Citrus Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint 1.06kg (Serves 4)

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Instructions: 220ºC/Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 1 hr 5 mins Remove the carton, empty the contents of the bag including the juices into a roasting tin. Cover loosely with foil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 60 minutes, remove the foil and drizzle the sauce over the joint and return for the final 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 10 minutes before carving and serving.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.

Slow cooked turkey breast joint with a pork, orange and apricot stuffing, topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon and a sachet of spiced fruit sauce.

