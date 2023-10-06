We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Terrine Wreath 510g (Serves 6)

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Terrine Wreath 510g (Serves 6)

£15.00

£29.41/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
651kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ / 184kcal

Scottish smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with parsley, layered with lemon mousse and salmon mousse, with lemon and herb marinated cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
A creamy, hand crafted terrine of Scottish smoked salmon and honey roast salmon, with a light layer of lemon mousse, topped with more smoked salmon. Served with juicy lemon and parsley prawns, this luxurious centrepiece pairs well with crisp toast or crackers, such as Tesco Finest rye sourdough crackers. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
Pack size: 510G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (31%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), King Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Fish Gelatine, Parsley, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Honey, Black Pepper, Garlic, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and king prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

510g e

Preparation and Usage

Serve straight from refrigerator and do not re-chill.

 

Smoked Salmon Wreath: Remove film, place serving dish on top and turn upside down, gently push wreath out of plastic tray.

 

Marinated Prawns: Remove film and serve in the middle of smoked salmon wreath or serve separately.

