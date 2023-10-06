Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Terrine Wreath 510g (Serves 6)

Scottish smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with parsley, layered with lemon mousse and salmon mousse, with lemon and herb marinated cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.

A creamy, hand crafted terrine of Scottish smoked salmon and honey roast salmon, with a light layer of lemon mousse, topped with more smoked salmon. Served with juicy lemon and parsley prawns, this luxurious centrepiece pairs well with crisp toast or crackers, such as Tesco Finest rye sourdough crackers. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended. Luxurious & Creamy Served with a side of succulent lemon and parsley king prawns

Pack size: 510G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (31%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), King Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Fish Gelatine, Parsley, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Honey, Black Pepper, Garlic, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and king prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

510g e

Preparation and Usage