Tesco Finest Lamb Cutlets 300g-400g

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Instructions: PAN FRY - 7 mins Heat a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the cutlets to the pan, fat side down. Cook on a medium heat for 3 minutes, until fat is rendered and golden brown. Turn the cutlets flat in the pan and cook for 4 minutes, turning every minute. Remove the cutlets from the pan and rest on a warm plate for 4 minutes. Add the gravy pellets to the pan and allow to melt off the heat. Add the juices from the plate and stir to combine with the gravy. Heat gently on a low heat, stirring frequently, until piping hot. Briefly toss the cutlets in the gravy, ensuring cutlets are well glazed. Transfer to a warm plate and pour over the remaining glaze.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

