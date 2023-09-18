We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Lamb Cutlets 300g-400g

Tesco Finest Lamb Cutlets 300g-400g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 typical cutlets
Energy
1989kJ
479kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
37.0g

high

53%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.2g

high

91%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 324kcal

Lamb cutlets with a mint and gravy glaze.
Tender lamb cutlets with a rich lamb stock, mint and balsamic finishing glaze.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (84%), Lamb and Mint Gravy Melt [Water, Sugar, Lamb Extract, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, Mushroom Concentrate, Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, White Onion, Yeast Extract, Mushroom, Mint, Cane Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Carrot, Grape Must, Black Pepper, Tamarind Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Pimento, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Clove, Parsley, Maize, Garlic Cloves, Flavourings, Thyme, Bay Leaf], Rosemary.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

View all Fresh Lamb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here