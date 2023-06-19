We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Asahi Super Dry Lager Beer 4X330ml

Asahi Super Dry Lager Beer 4X330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£4.92/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

BeerWin Tickets to the Rugby World Cup 2023 FinalPlus 1000s More Prizes up for GrabsUK, ROI 18+ purchase required. Prizes: entries to 20/09/23; Rugby World Cup 2023 (RWC 2023) tickets, RWC 2023 merch or beer vouchers at selected outlets, Entries 21/09/23 - 30/11/23; RWC 2023 merch or beer vouchers at selected outlets. Max 1 of each prize type per household. UK; 4x2 tickets to RWC 2023 Final, 6x2 tickets to semi-final, 1180 items of merch & 1000 free beer vouchers. Instant win. ROI; 1x2 tickets to RWC 2023 Final, 1x2 tickets to semi-final & 100 items of merch. Play game & get closest in fastest time (ROI only). Full terms: asahibeer.co.uk/promotional-terms-and-conditionsGraphic Packaging International S.p.AV.LE Rimembranze 21/13 - Lainate (Milano)Tel. (02) 9375311
Asahi Super Dry is brewed with precision to very high quality standards, under the supervision of Japanese master brewers. Our advanced brewing techniques deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish. We call it karakuchi taste.
TM & © Rugby World Cup Limited 2023
Rugby World Cup France 2023 - Official Beer
Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains Barley.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

Italy

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here