Badger Master Stoat Coffee Stout 500ml

Beer with Natural Flavourings.

The Tale of the Master Stoat: A stickler for detail with a discerning palate, turns out the surly stoat has a surprising sweet tooth. Never happy to settle for second best, he prefers to brew his own thing. We have that in common. Rich and dark with notes of toffee, the recipe for this indulgent coffee stout is one of our most closely guarded secrets. Best keep it to yourself. Characterful brews, colourful tales. This badger is anything but black and white.

A Badger beer is more than just a beer. It’s rich in history. Deep in character. Full of expertise. Crafted with the finest ingredients. And passionately made in our independent, family-owned brewery. Each one is inspired by the beautiful county we call home - Dorset. Be it a mythical legend, a colourful tale or the stunning countryside that surrounds our riverside brewery. And although a couple of our tales are mythical, you can always rely on every Badger beer to be distinctive, unique and packed with flavour. Seven generations and nearly two-and-a-half centuries later, we’re still independent and brewing the finest, characterful beers.

Roasted and rich with coffee and toffee notes 2023 World Beer Awards - Bronze England Winner (Flavoured Beer) 2023 Great Taste Awards – 1 star Passionately Independent. Naturally Characterful.

Pack size: 500ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites, may contain Wheat.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

500ml ℮