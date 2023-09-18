We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Chicken Dhansak 400g

Tesco Chicken Dhansak 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1049kJ
251kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
12.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.44g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 136kcal

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato and cream sauce with spices and red split lentils.
Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use spice layering methods to create depth of flavour. Spiced split lentil tomato curry made with an Indian inspired spice blend.A Taste of India Marinated chicken in a tangy spiced lentil & tomato sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Red Split Lentils, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander Powder, Salt, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Indian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here