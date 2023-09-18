Tesco Chicken Dhansak 400g

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato and cream sauce with spices and red split lentils.

Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use spice layering methods to create depth of flavour. Spiced split lentil tomato curry made with an Indian inspired spice blend. A Taste of India Marinated chicken in a tangy spiced lentil & tomato sauce

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Red Split Lentils, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander Powder, Salt, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e