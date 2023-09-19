We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Korean Style Chicken Thigh Fillets 390g

Tesco Korean Style Chicken Thigh Fillets 390g

£4.00

£10.26/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 a pack
Energy
1391kJ
332kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.31g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 205kcal

Skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets with a sweet soy, mild spiced marinade, garnished with parsley and chilli mix, topped with sweet and sticky barbecue sauce.
Sweet & Sticky in a kimchi rub, with parsley and red chill and a BBQ sauce
Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (76%), Water, Brown Sugar, Rice Wine, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Parsley, Soya Bean, Salt, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Maltodextrin, Wheat, Garlic Powder, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Tomato Paste, Fructose, Chilli Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Green Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Red Pepper Extract, Black Pepper, Beetroot Juice, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Chilli Flakes, Fennel, Onion Concentrate, Green Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

390g e

