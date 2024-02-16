Tesco South Indian Style Butternut and Chickpea Curry 400g
£2.00
£5.00/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2470kJ
-
- 587kcal
- 29%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.0g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.67g
- 28%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Seed], Water, Onion, Spinach, Tomato, Coconut, Potato, Butternut Squash (3%), Chickpeas (3%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tomato Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Coconut Fat, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Sugar, Cumin, Lentil Protein, Turmeric Powder, Paprika, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaves, Modified Potato Starch, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (379g**)
|Energy
|652kJ / 155kcal
|2470kJ / 587kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|18.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|88.3g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|7.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|14.0g
|Salt
|0.44g
|1.67g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Oven from frozen
Microwave from frozen
Cooking Precautions
