Tesco South Indian Style Butternut and Chickpea Curry 400g

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 1/2 mins

For best results microwave from frozen.

Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.

Cook on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).

Peel back film lid add 2 tablespoons of water to the rice, stir the rice and curry sauce separately and re-cover.

Cook on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).

Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.