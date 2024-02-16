We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco South Indian Style Butternut and Chickpea Curry 400g

Tesco South Indian Style Butternut and Chickpea Curry 400g

2.6(5)
£2.00

£5.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2470kJ
587kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
18.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.67g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal

Butternut squash and chickpeas in a mild curry sauce with cooked spiced pilau rice and spinach.
A TASTE OF INDIA Rich and creamy South Indian inspired butternut squash and chickpea curry
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom Seed], Water, Onion, Spinach, Tomato, Coconut, Potato, Butternut Squash (3%), Chickpeas (3%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tomato Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Coconut Fat, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Sugar, Cumin, Lentil Protein, Turmeric Powder, Paprika, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaves, Modified Potato Starch, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

