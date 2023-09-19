We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

BOL Thai Massaman Curry One Pot Meal 450g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

This 450g pot provides:
Energy
1656kJ
396kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

low

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.58g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

A creamy Thai inspired Massaman, full of fragrant lime, lemongrass and coconut, and bursting with protein packed chickpeas and red lentilsLike most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing, but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.BOL is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
Slow-cooked by us, enjoyed in minutes by you. Our One Pot Meals are the ultimate easy lunch or decadent dinner, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Packing an impressive 20+ grams of protein, 20+ grams of fibre, and 2 of your 5-a-day, these power-filled pots are the perfect way to squeeze some goodness into your day. How will you eat yours?A creamy, aromatic celebration of spices. Created to warm you from the inside out, we’ve crafted a bouquet of Thai fragrance with bursts of kaffir lime, lemongrass and cooling coconut, fused together with warming spices of cardamon and nutmeg. Mild heat. Massive taste. Mix up your Massaman: Go even more gourmet with a garnish of chopped Thai basil, dry roasted peanuts, and a swirl of coconut cream. Please always refer to the pack for the most up to date ingredients.
BOL was born in 2015 with a mission to help busy people eat well. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that’s where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable.BOL. Bring On Life.Paul, Founder.Hungry for more? Explore the full range:BOL One Ot Meal Cocunut Lentil Turmeric DaalBOL One Pot Meal Spanish Butter Bean StewBOL One Pot Meal Indian Black Daal
2 of your 5-a-day100% Plant basedChilli rating - Mild - 1Creamy, aromatic & warming22g high in protein27g high in fibreVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas (12%), Cannellini Beans, Carrots, Red Lentils (6%), Potato, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water) (3%), Green Beans, Coconut Cream, White Onion, Kale, Sweet Potato, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Coriander, Red Chilli, Salt, Cumin, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Coconut Oil, Lemon Grass, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Cloves

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Mix up your Massaman: Go even more gourmet with a garnish of chopped Thai basil, dry roasted peanuts, and a swirl of coconut cream.

