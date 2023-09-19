BOL Thai Massaman Curry One Pot Meal 450g

A creamy Thai inspired Massaman, full of fragrant lime, lemongrass and coconut, and bursting with protein packed chickpeas and red lentils Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing, but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet. BOL is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com

Slow-cooked by us, enjoyed in minutes by you. Our One Pot Meals are the ultimate easy lunch or decadent dinner, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Packing an impressive 20+ grams of protein, 20+ grams of fibre, and 2 of your 5-a-day, these power-filled pots are the perfect way to squeeze some goodness into your day. How will you eat yours? A creamy, aromatic celebration of spices. Created to warm you from the inside out, we’ve crafted a bouquet of Thai fragrance with bursts of kaffir lime, lemongrass and cooling coconut, fused together with warming spices of cardamon and nutmeg. Mild heat. Massive taste. Mix up your Massaman: Go even more gourmet with a garnish of chopped Thai basil, dry roasted peanuts, and a swirl of coconut cream. Please always refer to the pack for the most up to date ingredients.

BOL was born in 2015 with a mission to help busy people eat well. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on our side. So that’s where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less every day. Eat to feel unstoppable. BOL. Bring On Life. Paul, Founder. Hungry for more? Explore the full range: BOL One Ot Meal Cocunut Lentil Turmeric Daal BOL One Pot Meal Spanish Butter Bean Stew BOL One Pot Meal Indian Black Daal

2 of your 5-a-day 100% Plant based Chilli rating - Mild - 1 Creamy, aromatic & warming 22g high in protein 27g high in fibre Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Water, Chickpeas (12%), Cannellini Beans, Carrots, Red Lentils (6%), Potato, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water) (3%), Green Beans, Coconut Cream, White Onion, Kale, Sweet Potato, Lemon Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Coriander, Red Chilli, Salt, Cumin, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Coconut Oil, Lemon Grass, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Cloves

