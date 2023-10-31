Ace Ultra for Colours Stain Remover 1 Litre www.fatergroup.com
Tackle the toughest of laundry stains with NEW ACE Ultra for Colours! Re-designed with extra stain removal power to remove stubborn stains, revive colours and eliminate odours from your laundry. So, whether it’s your child’s stained school uniform from art class, or your favourite jumper stained from dinner, ACE will keep your wardrobe looking and feeling cleaner for longer – even on delicates and in low temperature washes!
Remove the worry and #embrACEtheStain with ACE’s range of products that have specifically formulated to be tough on stains, gentle on clothes and your extra hand when it comes to the laundry.Whether it’s the school uniform, your favourite wool jumper, that t-shirt from holiday we want you to #embrACE the stain with ACE. Our range products are designed to take the stress out of laundry day, by removing those tough stains and keeping your clothes bright and vibrant
Removes tough, dried-on laundry stainsActive at 20°C – perfect for cold washes!Hygienically cleansEliminates odours to leave clothes smelling freshSuitable for all fabrics – even delicates such as silk, wool and cashmereCan also be diluted for household cleaningRecyclable bottle
Pack size: 1L
Ingredients
5-15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate
Net Contents
1l ℮
Preparation and Usage
It's super easy, just add two caps to your laundry!Stains can be classified as:1) oxidizable (as wine)2) enzymatic (as grass)3) oily (as meat fat)4) containing particles (as makeup)Compared to the previous formulaPre-Treatment and Wash1. Pour Ace on the stain.2. Leave the product for max 10 mins.3. Wash with detergent and Ace.In the Washing Machine1. Add your detergent as usual2. Pour Ace directly into the drum on top of the laundry.3. Start the wash immediately. For a delayed start, put Ace in the drum, on top of the laundry, in a dosing ball.Load: 4-5 Kg; Dosage: 100 mlLoad: 7 Kg+; Dosage: 150 mlBy Hand1. Add 50ml of Ace (in 5 litres of water) to the usual detergent.2. Add the laundry and let it soak for max 1 hour. Rinse thoroughly.Household CleaningDiluted: pour 100ml of Ace in 5 litres of waterNeat: pour Ace Gentile directly onto surfaces and wash as usual. Rinse.