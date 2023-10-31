Ace Ultra for Colours Stain Remover 1 Litre www.fatergroup.com

Tackle the toughest of laundry stains with NEW ACE Ultra for Colours! Re-designed with extra stain removal power to remove stubborn stains, revive colours and eliminate odours from your laundry. So, whether it’s your child’s stained school uniform from art class, or your favourite jumper stained from dinner, ACE will keep your wardrobe looking and feeling cleaner for longer – even on delicates and in low temperature washes!

Remove the worry and #embrACEtheStain with ACE’s range of products that have specifically formulated to be tough on stains, gentle on clothes and your extra hand when it comes to the laundry. Whether it’s the school uniform, your favourite wool jumper, that t-shirt from holiday we want you to #embrACE the stain with ACE. Our range products are designed to take the stress out of laundry day, by removing those tough stains and keeping your clothes bright and vibrant

Removes tough, dried-on laundry stains Active at 20°C – perfect for cold washes! Hygienically cleans Eliminates odours to leave clothes smelling fresh Suitable for all fabrics – even delicates such as silk, wool and cashmere Can also be diluted for household cleaning Recyclable bottle

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage