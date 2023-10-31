We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Ace Ultra for Colours Stain Remover 1 Litre

Ace Ultra for Colours Stain Remover 1 Litre

4(2)
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/litre

Ace Ultra for Colours Stain Remover 1 Litre www.fatergroup.com
Tackle the toughest of laundry stains with NEW ACE Ultra for Colours! Re-designed with extra stain removal power to remove stubborn stains, revive colours and eliminate odours from your laundry. So, whether it’s your child’s stained school uniform from art class, or your favourite jumper stained from dinner, ACE will keep your wardrobe looking and feeling cleaner for longer – even on delicates and in low temperature washes!
Remove the worry and #embrACEtheStain with ACE’s range of products that have specifically formulated to be tough on stains, gentle on clothes and your extra hand when it comes to the laundry.Whether it’s the school uniform, your favourite wool jumper, that t-shirt from holiday we want you to #embrACE the stain with ACE. Our range products are designed to take the stress out of laundry day, by removing those tough stains and keeping your clothes bright and vibrant
Removes tough, dried-on laundry stainsActive at 20°C – perfect for cold washes!Hygienically cleansEliminates odours to leave clothes smelling freshSuitable for all fabrics – even delicates such as silk, wool and cashmereCan also be diluted for household cleaningRecyclable bottle
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

It's super easy, just add two caps to your laundry!Stains can be classified as:1) oxidizable (as wine)2) enzymatic (as grass)3) oily (as meat fat)4) containing particles (as makeup)Compared to the previous formulaPre-Treatment and Wash1. Pour Ace on the stain.2. Leave the product for max 10 mins.3. Wash with detergent and Ace.In the Washing Machine1. Add your detergent as usual2. Pour Ace directly into the drum on top of the laundry.3. Start the wash immediately. For a delayed start, put Ace in the drum, on top of the laundry, in a dosing ball.Load: 4-5 Kg; Dosage: 100 mlLoad: 7 Kg+; Dosage: 150 mlBy Hand1. Add 50ml of Ace (in 5 litres of water) to the usual detergent.2. Add the laundry and let it soak for max 1 hour. Rinse thoroughly.Household CleaningDiluted: pour 100ml of Ace in 5 litres of waterNeat: pour Ace Gentile directly onto surfaces and wash as usual. Rinse.

View all Stain Remover & Colour Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here