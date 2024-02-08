Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350g

Frozen pizza richly topped with mozzarella, Calabrese salami, spicy honey sauce, nduja sausage and Peppadew® piquante peppers on a thin and crispy chilli base.

Introducing Dr. Oetker Ristorante Primo. Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a Primo frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. To make our famous thin and crispy Ristorante pizza crust even more delicious, we've infused it with chilli, before adding generous toppings of mouth-watering calabrese salami, spicy nduja and peppadew® peppers, finished with hot honey garnish. A delicious Italian inspired pizza with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.

Selected Ingredients Creamy mozzarella, calabrese salame, fiery nduja and peppadew peppers with a hot honey garnish Chilli rating - 2 With Chilli Infused Crust No Flavour Enhancers No Added Colours

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (11%), Water, Calabrese Salami (7%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Hot Honey Sauce (6%) (Water, Honey (1.5%), Golden Syrup, Waxy Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Spices, Ginger Puree, Spice Extracts, Red Pepper, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed)), Nduja Sausage (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices (Paprika, Chipotle Peppers, Smoked Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Fennel), Dried Red Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Cayenne Pepper, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Red Peppadew® Piquante Pepper (6%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Onions, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Onions, Spice Extracts, Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

350g ℮