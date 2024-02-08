We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350g
image 1 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350gimage 2 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350gimage 3 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350gimage 4 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350gimage 5 of Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350g

Dr Oetker Ristorante Primo Salami Piccante Nduja Pizza 350g

4(3)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 pizza contains
Energy
1811kJ
432kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
18g

-

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

-

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

-

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Frozen pizza richly topped with mozzarella, Calabrese salami, spicy honey sauce, nduja sausage and Peppadew® piquante peppers on a thin and crispy chilli base.
Introducing Dr. Oetker Ristorante Primo. Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a Primo frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. To make our famous thin and crispy Ristorante pizza crust even more delicious, we've infused it with chilli, before adding generous toppings of mouth-watering calabrese salami, spicy nduja and peppadew® peppers, finished with hot honey garnish. A delicious Italian inspired pizza with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.
Selected IngredientsCreamy mozzarella, calabrese salame, fiery nduja and peppadew peppers with a hot honey garnishChilli rating - 2With Chilli Infused CrustNo Flavour EnhancersNo Added Colours
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (11%), Water, Calabrese Salami (7%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Hot Honey Sauce (6%) (Water, Honey (1.5%), Golden Syrup, Waxy Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Spices, Ginger Puree, Spice Extracts, Red Pepper, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed)), Nduja Sausage (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices (Paprika, Chipotle Peppers, Smoked Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Fennel), Dried Red Pepper, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Cayenne Pepper, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Red Peppadew® Piquante Pepper (6%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Onions, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Onions, Spice Extracts, Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Spelt, Rye, Barley, Oats). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

350g ℮

View all Pepperoni & Meat Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here