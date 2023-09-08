Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Popcorn Loaded Brownies

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate with Caramel (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Dried Skimmed Milk , Whey Powder ( Milk ), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Flavouring, Salt], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt Popcorn (1.5%) [Maize Kernels, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt], Coconut Oil, Fudge Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk , Palm Kernel Oil, Butter ( Milk ), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt], Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Cinnamon.

Topped with spiced biscuit pieces, sea salted popcorn and Belgian blonde chocolate. Our soft, milk chocolate brownies are topped with crunchy, spiced biscuit pieces, sea salted popcorn and smooth Belgian blonde chocolate for the ultimate indulgent treat.

