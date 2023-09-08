We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Popcorn Loaded Brownies
image 1 of Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Popcorn Loaded Browniesimage 2 of Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Popcorn Loaded Brownies

Tesco Finest 2 Toffee Popcorn Loaded Brownies

2(1)
Write a review

£2.50

£1.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brownie (68g)
Energy
1361kJ
326kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
18.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.3g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2002kJ / 479kcal

Chocolate brownie topped with a mix of caramel flavoured white chocolate, biscuit crumb and pieces, salted popcorn and fudge pieces.
Topped with spiced biscuit pieces, sea salted popcorn and Belgian blonde chocolate. Our soft, milk chocolate brownies are topped with crunchy, spiced biscuit pieces, sea salted popcorn and smooth Belgian blonde chocolate for the ultimate indulgent treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate with Caramel (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Flavouring, Salt], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt Popcorn (1.5%) [Maize Kernels, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt], Coconut Oil, Fudge Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt], Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g

View all Sweet Treats From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here