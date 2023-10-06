We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.2kg

Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.2kg

2(2)
£3.10

£2.58/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/7 of a pack
Energy
938kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 181kcal

Chunky cut potato chips coated in batter.
Made using selected British potatoes to ensure we get the best quality and flavour. We use Maris Pipers for just the right light, fluffy texture. A light batter coating creates the perfect crispy finish.Made with Maris Piper potatoes for a fluffy texture and cooked in a light batter coating for a perfect crispy finish.
Pack size: 1.2KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maris Piper Potato (89%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

1.2kg e

