Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.2kg

Chunky cut potato chips coated in batter.

Made using selected British potatoes to ensure we get the best quality and flavour. We use Maris Pipers for just the right light, fluffy texture. A light batter coating creates the perfect crispy finish. Made with Maris Piper potatoes for a fluffy texture and cooked in a light batter coating for a perfect crispy finish.

Pack size: 1.2KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maris Piper Potato (89%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Net Contents

1.2kg e