Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Blueberry & Banana Yogurt 4x85G

Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée Did You Know...? Organic soil is home to a huge variety of creatures of all shapes and sizes. With no nasty chemicals, they live happily there and help us to grow wonderful plants to feed our cows. Thanks for choosing organic and putting nature first.

Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People

Organic British Milk Lovely Organic Fruit Real Fruit Purée Natural Sugars from Milk & Fruit Never Any Nasties No Added Sugar Gluten free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 340G

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Organic Yogurt (Milk), Water, Organic Blueberry Purée (6%), Organic Banana Purée (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus Cremoris, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

Lower age limit

6 Months