Tesco Finest Creamy Chicken & Garden Vegetable Pies 500g

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, petit pois and spinach in a cream and white wine sauce, fished with a poppy seed sprinkle.

Hand finished with a poppy seed sprinkle Slow Cooked British Chicken with Petit Pois & Spinach in a light white wine sauce encased in all butter pastry.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (22%), Butter (Milk) (16%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Petit Pois, White Wine, Water, Spinach, Onion, Cornflour, Poppy Seed, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e