Tesco Finest Creamy Chicken & Garden Vegetable Pies 500g

£5.50

£1.10/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pie
Energy
2658kJ
636kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
33.6g

high

48%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.0g

high

90%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.57g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 254kcal

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, petit pois and spinach in a cream and white wine sauce, fished with a poppy seed sprinkle.
Hand finished with a poppy seed sprinkleSlow Cooked British Chicken with Petit Pois & Spinach in a light white wine sauce encased in all butter pastry.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (22%), Butter (Milk) (16%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Petit Pois, White Wine, Water, Spinach, Onion, Cornflour, Poppy Seed, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

