Lenor Fabric Conditioner Gold Orchid 42 Washes 1.386Ltr

LENOR F/COND GOLD ORCHID 42 WASHES 1.386L
Lenor Gold Orchid fabric softener / fabric conditioner provides long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week. Sit back and pamper your senses. Sweet notes of vanilla orchid and amber will wrap you in a long indulgent hug. With a touch of essential oils.
Long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 weekSit back and pamper your senses. Sweet notes of vanilla orchid and amber will wrap you in a long indulgent hugFabric Softener with plant-based softness (85% of the ingredients contributing to Lenor’s softness are plant-based)With a touch of essential oilsBottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and sleeve) and can be recycled againProvides a fresh result even in quick & cold cycles0% dye in the product
Pack size: 1.386L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin

Net Contents

1386ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Simply pour in your washing machine drawer for irresistible freshness in every wash!

