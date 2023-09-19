We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Spinach and Ricotta Chicken Breasts 360g

Tesco Spinach and Ricotta Chicken Breasts 360g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£11.11/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (167g**)
Energy
1161kJ
277kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 695kJ / 166kcal

Skinless chicken breast fillets filled with a ricotta full fat soft whey cheese and creamy spinach blend, topped with a herb crumb, grated mild Cheddar cheese and parsley.
READY TO COOK Stuffed with a creamy blend and topped with a toasted herb crumb
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (72%), Ricotta Full Fat Soft Whey Cheese (Milk) (5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mild Cheddar Cheese [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Spinach (3%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Shallot, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Thyme, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

360g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here