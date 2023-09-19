We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mini Roast Chicken Dinner 458G

Tesco Mini Roast Chicken Dinner 458G

£4.50

£9.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (210g**)
Energy
1345kJ
321kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 641kJ / 153kcal

Skinless chicken breast fillets wrapped in smoked dry cure bacon with pork, sage and onion stuffing balls, pork chipolata sausages and a chicken gravy sachet.
Classic & Tender Wrapped in bacon, with stuffing, chipolata sausage and chicken gravy
Pack size: 458G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (56%), Chicken Gravy [Water, Cornflour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Salt, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Leek, Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Black Pepper], Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Sage, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Pork Chipolata Sausages [Pork, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract], Smoked Dry Cured Bacon [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)]. 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

458g e

