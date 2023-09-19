Tesco Mini Roast Chicken Dinner 458G
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1345kJ
-
- 321kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.2g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.4g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.19g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (56%), Chicken Gravy [Water, Cornflour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Carrot, Salt, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Leek, Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Black Pepper], Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing [Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Sage, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Pork Chipolata Sausages [Pork, Wheat Flour, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract], Smoked Dry Cured Bacon [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (210g**)
|Energy
|641kJ / 153kcal
|1345kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|19.4g
|40.8g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 458g typically weighs 420g.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
