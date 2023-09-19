La Famiglia Rana Filled Pan-Fry Gnocchi Tomato & Mozzarella 280g

Pan-Fry Gnocchi with a Tomato and Mozzarella Filling. Design: bigfish.co.uk

Alone or on the Side? Made with vibrant, fresh ingredients, our pan-fry filled gnocchi will surprise you with their crispy outside and creamy filling inside. Perfect as a starter dish for easy entertaining or enjoy them as an irresistible side dish with family and friends! We thought you'd like to know we never, ever use hydrogenated fat.

Italy's Favourite* - Est. Verona 1962 *Source: IRI Database - Fresh Pasta - Year Ending Dec '19 - Total Italy - Value Share Our Family From our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. But we're not just talking sons and daughters. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!

Product packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Gnocchi 70%: Potato Purée 61% (Water, Potato Flakes), Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Filling 30%: Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk) 30%, Tomato Concentrate 14%, Tomato Purée 14%, Potato Flakes 8%, Full Fat Hard Cheese (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Potato Starch, Vegetable Fibre, Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that also uses Eggs, Nuts, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Fish and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 2

Net Contents

280g ℮