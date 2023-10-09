We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Basted Turkey Breast Joint with Black Pepper 1.1kg (Serves 6)

Tesco Basted Turkey Breast Joint with Black Pepper 1.1kg (Serves 6)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£14.00

£12.73/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
896kJ
213kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ / 153kcal

Skin-on, boneless turkey breast joint with added water, basted with seasoned stock and seasoned with cracked black pepper.
FROM BRITISH FARMS Prepared with the skin on and seasoned for a full flavour
Pack size: 1.1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (96%), Water, Black Pepper, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Shiitake Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British turkey.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

1.1kg

View all Festive Food to Order Mains

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here