GetPro Caramel High Protein Yoghurt Drink 300g

Salted Caramel Flavour Drinking Yoghurt with Sweeteners Contains 25g of protein per serving With an indulgent caramel flavour for full on taste Supports muscle maintenance and growth*** 0% fat 0% added sugars** High in Calcium 4 hours outside the fridge **Contains naturally occurring sugars ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. With 25g of protein, and a delicious and indulgent caramel flavour, our smooth and creamy high protein drinking yoghurt is a great way to support your active lifestyle. Protein packed, our protein drinking yoghurt supports muscle maintenance and growth*** after your workout ends. Whether you’re heading for a run, to the gym, or a yoga class, our caramel flavour protein drinking yoghurt is perfect for on the go and a great high protein post workout snack. And with 0% fat and no added sugars**, the only limits you’ll be pushing are the ones to reach your personal best. Explore the full GetPro range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPro range? From protein yoghurt and protein mousse, to protein drinks and delicious velvety puddings, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. A great-tasting way to get more from your workout.

Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

GETPRO’S RANGE OF HIGH TASTE, HIGH PROTEIN POST-WORKOUT SNACKS HAS BEEN DESIGNED WITH SCIENTISTS TOHELP YOU GET MORE FROM YOUR EXERCISE, AFTER EACH SESSION ENDS***. BECAUSE WHATEVER YOUR SPORT, NO MATTER YOUR LEVEL, OPTIMISING YOUR NUTRITION AT THE RIGHT TIME WILL SUPPORT THE MAINTENANCE AND GROWTH OF MUSCLE MASS***. FROM SMOOTH AND DELICIOUS DRINKS, SHAKES AND YOGHURTS, TO TASTY MOUSSES AND PUDDINGS, WE’VE CREATED A FORMAT AND FLAVOUR TO SUIT YOU, GREAT FOR AT HOME AND ON THE GO. SO, YOU TREAT YOURSELF AFTER EACH WORKOUT WITH A REWARD THAT IS MORE THAN JUST A REWARD. NEW GETPRO. FULL ON PROTEIN. FULL ON TASTE. ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

For full on protein and full on taste, try GetPro high protein caramel drinking yoghurt 300g

Pack size: 300G

Contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass

0% Added Sugars 0% Fat

Ingredients

Yoghurt (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

Additives