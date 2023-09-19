Old El Paso Rice Bowl Chilli Chicken 400g

Instructions: 3 minutes 30 seconds [900W] / 4 minutes [800W].

Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on a microwavable plate and heat on full power for 3 minutes [900W] / 3 minutes 30 seconds [800W]. Peel back film lid and stir, recover and heat on full power for a further 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.

WARNING:

When removing film lid during and after heating take care as hot steam may escape.

During the heating process, the packaging may become flexible. Leave on a microwavable plate at all times during the heating process. Handle carefully to avoid scalding. Packaging will regain strength on standing.