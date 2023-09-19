We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Old El Paso Rice Bowl Chilli Chicken 400g

Old El Paso Rice Bowl Chilli Chicken 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (as sold)
Energy
2245kJ
533kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
15.1g

-

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

-

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

-

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ/133kcal

Cooked Seasoned Chicken Breast with Spiced Rice, a Garlic and Chilli Tomato Sauce, Roasted Peppers and Onion.
Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license.© General mills.This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers
Chili rating - Mild - 1
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spiced Rice (40%) (Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt), Cooked Seasoned Chicken (16%) (Chicken Breast, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Rice Flour, Smoked Salt, Burnt Sugar Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Ginger, Flavouring), Tomato, Water, Onion, Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Red Onion, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Spices, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Salt, Dried Oregano

Number of uses

Contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Mexican & American Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here