Witch Daily Blackhead Clearing Scrub 150ml

Witch Daily B/head Clearing Scrub 150ml

Gentle facial scrub formulated to effectively remove dirt, oil and dead skin cells that can block pores and lead to spots and blackheads. Leaves skin smooth, soft and clear. Using pore clearing natural exfoliators to help prevent spots and keep them away! Fragrance free and gentle enough to use every day. Suitable for all skin types.

For blemish prone skin Unblocks pores and leaves skin feeling clean Gentle and Fragrance Free With Witch Hazel Active Oil Free Dermatologically tested Vegan suitable

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Phytelephas Aequatorialis Seed Powder, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, Polysorbate-60, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Xanthan Gum, Alcohol, Salicylic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

150ml ℮

