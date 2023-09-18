Tesco Finest Chocolate & Caramel Tear & Share Brioche

defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Flavour Fudge (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk , Palm Oil, Butter ( Milk ), Glucose, Water, Flavouring], Water, Pasteurised Egg , Dark Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Butter ( Milk ), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Fat, Flavouring, Pea Protein, Wheat Flour, Sourdough Culture ( Wheat ), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

For a twist on a classic brioche this is made with butter, eggs and enriched with dark and milk chocolate and caramel fudge pieces giving a rich and indulgent flavour.

For a twist on a classic brioche this is made with butter, eggs and enriched with dark and milk chocolate and caramel fudge pieces giving a rich and indulgent flavour. Rich & Indulgent Enriched with dark and milk chocolate, filled with caramel fudge pieces.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023