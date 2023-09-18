We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Caramel Tear & Share Brioche

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
611kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1358kJ / 323kcal

Brioche buns enriched with caramel flavour fudge, dark and milk chocolate and cocoa powder.
For a twist on a classic brioche this is made with butter, eggs and enriched with dark and milk chocolate and caramel fudge pieces giving a rich and indulgent flavour.Rich & Indulgent Enriched with dark and milk chocolate, filled with caramel fudge pieces.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Flavour Fudge (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Glucose, Water, Flavouring], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Fat, Flavouring, Pea Protein, Wheat Flour, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

