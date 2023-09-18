We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bubbleology Taro Milk Bubble Tea with Tapioca Pearls 75g

£2.30

£3.07/100g

Vegetarian

Taro blend. Instant tapioca pearls in syrup.
25g + 50g = 75gSold by Aimia Foods Limited under sub-licence from Bubbleology UK-L Ltd. Bubbleology is the registered trade mark of Impulse Brands Group Ltd.
With tapioca pearls1 Taro blend + instant tapioca pearls + strawJust Add MilkSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 75G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1

Preparation and Usage

To Prepare Your Taro Milk1 Open the Taro sachet (foil sachet) and add to a large glass.2 Add 100ml of hot water then stir and mix completely with a teaspoon or fork.3 Add 200ml of cold milk or cold plant based alternative and stir. Add ice if desired.4 Heat Tapioca as per instructions and add to the glass.5 Pop in your straw, gently stir & enjoy!If you would like a hint of black/green add 30ml to your bubble tea. We recommend you always try without tea first then add to taste if desired.1x Taro foil sachet + 1x Sachet instant tapioca pearls + Large strawJust add milk or plant basedTo prepare perfect Tapioca....Microwave at 750-800 watts for 25-35 seconds.Wait for sachet to begin expanding then immediately remove (don't let it pop though!) - if it doesn't start to expand then cook for another 10 seconds.Cool sachet under cold tap water before opening. Microwave strengths may vary.

Lower age limit

6 Years

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Taro Powder (17%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Sweet Potato Powder, Tapioca Flour, Flavouring, Anticaking Agent (E551), Beetroot Extract, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/serving made with 100ml Water + 200ml Semi-Skimmed Milk
Energy1756 kJ1386 kJ
-416 kcal329 kcal
Fat6.6 g5.1 g
(of which saturates)3.0 g2.9 g
Carbohydrate80.5 g62.4 g
(of which sugars)54.8 g32.8 g
Fibre0 g0.3 g
Protein5.6 g8.4 g
Salt0.71 g0.49 g

