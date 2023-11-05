Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food 500g

Complementary food Sick or Injured Wildlife Visit www.helpwildlife.co.uk for advice on how to help sick, injured or orphaned wildlife. Plant Registration Number GB218E5009.

Naturally tasty and nutritious food for wild hedgehogs Helping hedgehogs in your garden encourage a safe passage to and from your garden and your neighbours by creating a small hole at the base of fences and borders. A hole measuring 13cm diameter is about right. Leave a quiet area of your garden uncultivated so hedgehogs can have a safe haven and avoid using chemicals such as slug pellets and pesticides. Always check the borders of your garden before using a strimmer, lawn mower, garden tools, to ensure no hedgehogs are resting there. If you have a pond in your garden, make sure there is a way out for any hedgehogs that inadvertently fall in. A few partially submerged rocks around the edges of the pond, or a ramp, will help. Hedgehogs hibernate during very cold spells, generally between November and mid-March although milder weather over recent years means they are often still quite active and it is good to leave food and water out during these spells. Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food is a complementary food specially formulated to give the right balance of nutrients, vitamins & minerals for wild hedgehogs and, due to its crunchy texture, is also great for dental health. Also suitable for badgers and foxes.

At Brambles Pet and Wildlife, we are passionate about wildlife. Our vast experience enables us to produce a range of quality foods that keep wild animals in tip top condition in today's challenging times.

Added Vitamins and Minerals Great for Dental Health Recommended by Wildlife Rescues

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Poultry Meat Meal, Wheat, Wheatfeed, Whole Maize, Rice, Poultry Oil, Brewers Yeast, Whole Linseed

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage