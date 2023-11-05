We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food 500g

Complementary foodSick or Injured WildlifeVisit www.helpwildlife.co.uk for advice on how to help sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.Plant Registration Number GB218E5009.
Naturally tasty and nutritious food for wild hedgehogsHelping hedgehogs in your garden encourage a safe passage to and from your garden and your neighbours by creating a small hole at the base of fences and borders. A hole measuring 13cm diameter is about right. Leave a quiet area of your garden uncultivated so hedgehogs can have a safe haven and avoid using chemicals such as slug pellets and pesticides. Always check the borders of your garden before using a strimmer, lawn mower, garden tools, to ensure no hedgehogs are resting there. If you have a pond in your garden, make sure there is a way out for any hedgehogs that inadvertently fall in. A few partially submerged rocks around the edges of the pond, or a ramp, will help. Hedgehogs hibernate during very cold spells, generally between November and mid-March although milder weather over recent years means they are often still quite active and it is good to leave food and water out during these spells.Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food is a complementary food specially formulated to give the right balance of nutrients, vitamins & minerals for wild hedgehogs and, due to its crunchy texture, is also great for dental health. Also suitable for badgers and foxes.
At Brambles Pet and Wildlife, we are passionate about wildlife.Our vast experience enables us to produce a range of quality foods that keep wild animals in tip top condition in today's challenging times.
Added Vitamins and MineralsGreat for Dental HealthRecommended by Wildlife Rescues
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Poultry Meat Meal, Wheat, Wheatfeed, Whole Maize, Rice, Poultry Oil, Brewers Yeast, Whole Linseed

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding GuidelinesEach evening offer about a handful of food per hedgehog in a shallow dish. This food can be fed on its own or mixed with brambles meaty hedgehog food or brambles semi-moist hedgehog food. Always ensure there is a supply of fresh water, particularly when feeding dry food and during warm weather. If you want to keep cats and dogs from eating Brambles Crunchy Hedgehog Food, you can build a small feeding station by using a plastic box with a section cut out at the base of one end. A hole of about 13cm diameter should do the trick and weigh down the box with something heavy for added security. Please don't feed hedgehogs bread or milk as it can make them very ill. Other foods to avoid are mealworms, sunflower hearts, and peanuts as these can contribute to Metabolic Bone Disease.

