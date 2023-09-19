We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Cathedral City Dairy Free Alternative Extra Mature Block 280g

Cathedral City Dairy Free Alternative Extra Mature Block 280g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.60

£12.86/kg

Vegan

Dairy Free Alternative to Cheese with Added Calcium.
Our delicious plant based recipe has been crafted by our experts to bring you crafted an extra mature cheddar flavour dairy free alternative to cheese. From the makers of the nation's favourite cheese brand.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Our Plant BasedOur Iconic Taste Vegan FriendlyCreamy, Bold & Intensely Rich Extra Mature Cheddar FlavourGreat for MeltingSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Rice Base (Water, Dried Rice Syrup), Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Calcium, Acid (Lactic Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Colour (Carotenes)

Number of uses

Approx. 9 servings per pack

Net Contents

280g ℮

View all Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here