Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry & Rice 400g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs Cook on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W). Peel back film lid, add 2 tbsp of water to rice and stir both compartments separately. Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoon of water to rice and stir both compartments separately. Re-cover and cook for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

