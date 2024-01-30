We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry & Rice 400g

Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry & Rice 400g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.00

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2076kJ
493kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

low

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

low

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.91g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 519kJ / 123kcal

Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mildly spiced curry sauce served with egg rice.
A TASTE OF CHINA Chinese style curry with tender pieces of chicken, served with egg rice
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Water, Cooked Chicken Pieces (13%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Peas, Carrot, Creamed Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Mango, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Salt, Cumin, Coriander, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Gram Flour, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fenugreek, Dried Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Fennel, Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli, Celery, Fennel Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Star Anise Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Clove Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here