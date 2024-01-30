Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Curry & Rice 400g
£2.00
£5.00/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2076kJ
-
- 493kcal
- 25%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.5g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.91g
- 32%of the reference intake
low
low
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Water, Cooked Chicken Pieces (13%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Peas, Carrot, Creamed Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Mango, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Salt, Cumin, Coriander, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Gram Flour, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fenugreek, Dried Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Fennel, Chilli Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli, Celery, Fennel Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Star Anise Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Clove Extract.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|519kJ / 123kcal
|2076kJ / 493kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|68.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|7.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.48g
|1.91g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Microwave from frozen
Cooking Precautions
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024