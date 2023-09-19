We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Hunters Chicken Breast Fillets 430g

Tesco Hunters Chicken Breast Fillets 430g

1.2(6)
Write a review

£4.50

£10.46/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1198kJ
284kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
1.30g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal

Skinless chicken breast fillets with smoked dry cure streaky bacon, mild Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese and a barbecue sauce sachet.
Cheesy & Sticky wrapped in smoky bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and served with a BBQ sauce
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (60%), Barbecue Sauce Sachet (25%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Molasses, Salt, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Black Treacle, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Tamarind Concentrate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove], Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

430g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here