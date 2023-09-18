We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Black Forest Cookies 150g

£2.35

£1.57/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie
Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145kJ / 514kcal

Gluten free oat cookies with glace cherries and hand drizzled with Belgian dark chocolate.
Oaty cookies made with chunks of sweet glace cherry. Topped with hand drizzled Belgian dark chocolate for a rich and indulgent finish.Rich & Indulgent Black Forest Cookies with glace cherries, drizzled in Belgian dark chocolate.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Gluten Free Oats (12%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glace Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Water, Soft Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

