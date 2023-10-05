Tesco Plant Chef 2 Mushroom & Kale Burgers 226g

Instructions: For best results, pan fry for 10-12 mins. Remove all packaging & wax discs. Heat a little oil in the pan until hot. Place burgers in a pan and pan fry on a medium-high heat. Turn frequently through cooking.

Instructions: For best results, pan fry for 10-12 mins. Remove all packaging & wax discs. Heat a little oil in the pan until hot. Place burgers in a pan and pan fry on a medium-high heat. Turn frequently through cooking.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch Succulent & Savoury Mushrooms with kale, slow roasted tomato, sunflower seeds & garlic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023