Tesco Plant Chef 2 Mushroom & Kale Burgers 226g

£1.95

£8.63/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
958kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
16.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.93g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 238kcal

Mushroom and Kale burger lightly seasoned.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punchSucculent & Savoury Mushrooms with kale, slow roasted tomato, sunflower seeds & garlic
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chestnuts, Closed Cup Mushroom (14%), Water, Curly Kale (10%), Sunflower Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Peas, Caramelised Onion, Onion, Bamboo Fibre, Tomato, Chive, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coriander, Jalapeño Chilli, Flavourings, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Oregano.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

226g e

