Costa Coffee NESCAFE® & Dolce Gusto® Compatible Latte Pods 10 x 16g

COSTA COFFEE LATTE PODS 10 x 16g Compatible with Nescafé Dolce Gusto** Machines **Dolce Gusto® and Nescafe® are each registered trademarks of Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. Neither Costa Limited nor All About Food Limited is associated with Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. And neither that company nor any of its affiliates has manufactured or endorsed this product in any way. For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see WWW.COSTA.CO.UK Rainforest Alliance Certified A better future for people and nature. www.ra.org www.ra.org

Now with 2 extra drinks* *Contains 10 spray dried instant coffee & milk powder all in one pods. Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations. There's a lot to love about lattes. And this one's extra special. The coffee is slow-roasted to perfection. And the milk creates foam so soft it's hard to believe it came from a pod. And just like that... A delightfully silky smooth latte, with a lovely, rich froth. Made a little better.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee Under licence from Costa Limited. Costa® is the registered trade mark of Costa Limited.

Coffee & Milk All in 1 Pod Silky & Smooth Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (80%), Sugar, Soluble Coffee*** (10%), ***Rainforest Alliance Certified a better future for people and nature

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten or Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

10 x 16g ℮

