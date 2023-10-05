We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Bauble 605g

Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Bauble 605g

£10.00

£1.65/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/10 of a bauble
Energy
1357kJ
325kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.1g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.3g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2225kJ / 533kcal

Belgian dark chocolate with shortbread pieces, honeycomb pieces and hand finished with a bronze lustre.
Belgian dark chocolate tiffin with gluten free shortbread pieces, honeycomb pieces, then hand finished with a bronze lustre and topped with honeycomb pieces.with dark chocolate
Pack size: 605G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (23%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Honeycomb (15%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

605g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

