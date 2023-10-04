Gillette Fusion 5 Razor & Shaving Gel 200ml Gift Set

GILLETTE FUSION 5 RAZOR & SHVG GEL GIFT SET

Give the gift of a strong start and strong finish with Gillette Fusion gift set! Designed to provide a close and long-lasting shave, the Fusion5 razor features anti-friction blades with Gillette's sharp edges. Thanks to the blades' fine-tuned design, the hair is cut with low resistance. The precision blade on the reverse can help you to shave hard-to-reach spots with care.

The Fusion razor offers 5-blade closeness at a great price. The space between the blades is narrow to help minimise skin bulge, helping to reduce friction and smoothing the glide With one Fusion cartridge, you can shave comfortably up to 20 times Combined with different Gillette features such as blade springs, a Lubrastrip and microfins, Fusion's innovative blades cut facial hair efficiently while moving gently over the skin The Fusion handle is intuitively designed with easy-grip technology for a thorough shave. This helps to ensure greater control of the razor and a high level of precision Designed to shorten stubble and smooth off the area in just one movement, the Fusion razor creates a pleasant and thorough shaving experience with long-lasting results

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Parfum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-45M, Menthol, Linalool, Limonene, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Silica, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, CI 42053, CI 42090