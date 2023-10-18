We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Boy Beef Stick Dog Treat 15G

Good Boy Beef Stick Dog Treat 15G

£1.00

£66.67/kg

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs.
This super tasty Beef Stick is the perfect training treat or reward for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Gently oven baked for a soft chewy texture, this super tasty stick can be used to entice even the naughtiest of doggos to behave!
® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates
Over 90% real beefA perfect reward or training treatEasy to break into small piecesMade with over 90% beef meat - no other meats addedSmaller portions, giving you the perfect bite size reward or training treatMade with natural ingredientsNo added sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 15G
No added sugar

Ingredients

Beef (90.1%), Vegetable Glycerin, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Pea Fibre

Net Contents

15g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your dog's daily calorie intake. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This product contains ingredients from natural sources and may change in colour over time.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

