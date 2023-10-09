Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Joint with Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing 930g (Serves 4)

Slow cooked duck breast joint filled with a pork, winter fruits and brandy stuffing, topped with spiced sugar rub and a sachet of Persian style spiced cranberry sauce.

A succulent, slow cooked British Duck filled with a gluten free stuffing of pork, cranberries, dates, apricots and brandy. Topped with an aromatic, spiced sugar rub, and served with a spiced cranberry glaze, this smaller roast makes the perfect centrepiece for a smaller festive get together. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Succulent & Spiced with a spiced cranberry glaze to finish

Pack size: 930G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Breast (67%), Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Apricot, Water, Onion, Date, Pork Fat, Dried Cranberry, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Gram Flour, Brandy, Orange Zest, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Trisodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thyme, Sage, Ginger, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Persian Style Spiced Cranberry Sauce [Water, Sugar, Cranberry, Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Cornflour, Preservative (Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Sumac, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Saffron], Demerara Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British duck and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

930g