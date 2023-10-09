We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Joint with Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing 930g (Serves 4)

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Joint with Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing 930g (Serves 4)

£37.00

£39.78/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
1506kJ
360kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
16.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 212kcal

Slow cooked duck breast joint filled with a pork, winter fruits and brandy stuffing, topped with spiced sugar rub and a sachet of Persian style spiced cranberry sauce.
A succulent, slow cooked British Duck filled with a gluten free stuffing of pork, cranberries, dates, apricots and brandy. Topped with an aromatic, spiced sugar rub, and served with a spiced cranberry glaze, this smaller roast makes the perfect centrepiece for a smaller festive get together. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Succulent & Spiced with a spiced cranberry glaze to finish
Pack size: 930G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Breast (67%), Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Apricot, Water, Onion, Date, Pork Fat, Dried Cranberry, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Gram Flour, Brandy, Orange Zest, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Trisodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thyme, Sage, Ginger, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Persian Style Spiced Cranberry Sauce [Water, Sugar, Cranberry, Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Cornflour, Preservative (Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Sumac, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Saffron], Demerara Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Peel, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British duck and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

930g

