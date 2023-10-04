L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftset

Introducing the ultimate 2-step giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert. From Men Expert's new Power Age Range, our anti-aging and revitalizing skincare duo, infused with hyaluronic acid. Our Power Age Hyaluronic Multi Action Serum intensely hydrates, smooths skin and fights fine lines. Men Expert's First Serum designed for men utilizes hyaluronic acid to fight the first key signs of ageing. Power Age Revitalising Moisturiser hydrates and refreshes the skin for 24 hours, infused with hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser hydrates your skin for 24 hours. Introducing the ultimate 2-step giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed to start your morning right. From the Men Expert Power Age Range, our anti-aging and revitalizing skincare duo, infused with hyaluronic acid, this duo will help fight the first key signs of ageing and refresh your skin.

Discover ultimate 2 step Skincare giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed as our new revitalising anti-ageing skincare duo. Need an idea for a Father's Day, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back.

Ingredients

Power Age Hyaluronic Multi-Action Serum 9093635: Aqua / Water, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Dimethicone, Hydroxyethylpiperazineethanesulfonicacid, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl, Glucoside, Tocopherol, Octyldodecanol, Acetic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Lactic Acid, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, Power Age Revitalising 24h Moisturiser 9093683: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Isopropyl Isostearate, Propylene Glycol, Oxidized Starch Acetate, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Stearic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance

