We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftset
image 1 of L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftsetimage 2 of L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftsetimage 3 of L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftset

L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftset

No ratings yet
Write a review

£29.50

£14.75/each

This product is available until 23/12/2023

L'Oreal Men Expert Power Age Duo Giftset
Introducing the ultimate 2-step giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert. From Men Expert's new Power Age Range, our anti-aging and revitalizing skincare duo, infused with hyaluronic acid.Our Power Age Hyaluronic Multi Action Serum intensely hydrates, smooths skin and fights fine lines. Men Expert's First Serum designed for men utilizes hyaluronic acid to fight the first key signs of ageing.Power Age Revitalising Moisturiser hydrates and refreshes the skin for 24 hours, infused with hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser hydrates your skin for 24 hours.Introducing the ultimate 2-step giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed to start your morning right.From the Men Expert Power Age Range, our anti-aging and revitalizing skincare duo, infused with hyaluronic acid, this duo will help fight the first key signs of ageing and refresh your skin.
Discover ultimate 2 step Skincare giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed as our new revitalising anti-ageing skincare duo. Need an idea for a Father's Day, Christmas or birthday gift for him? We've got your back.

Ingredients

Power Age Hyaluronic Multi-Action Serum 9093635: Aqua / Water, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Dimethicone, Hydroxyethylpiperazineethanesulfonicacid, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl, Glucoside, Tocopherol, Octyldodecanol, Acetic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Caprylyl Glycol, Lactic Acid, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum / Fragrance, Power Age Revitalising 24h Moisturiser 9093683: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Isopropyl Isostearate, Propylene Glycol, Oxidized Starch Acetate, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Stearic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

The full male skincare routine;Step 1: Apply 3- 4 drops of the Power Age Serum to the palm of your hand, rub hands together and apply to face and neck gently.Step 2: Moisturiser. Apply the Pure Power Age Moisturiser to face and neck to soothe, hydrate and protect skin.

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here